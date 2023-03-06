11,559 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 233,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WH opened at $78.25 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

