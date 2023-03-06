110,872 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. TransUnion accounts for approximately 3.1% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned 0.06% of TransUnion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 390,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after buying an additional 137,508 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,182,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,816,000 after purchasing an additional 290,223 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.1 %

TRU traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.71. 290,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,376. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

