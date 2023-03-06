10,060 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

