10,031 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.10.

Shares of LULU traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.11. 219,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

