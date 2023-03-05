Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.52-1.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.44.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

