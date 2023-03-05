Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.21.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

