Zcash Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Zcash has a total market cap of $632.92 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $38.76 or 0.00172523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00071351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

