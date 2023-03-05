Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

