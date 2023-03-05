WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $293.84 million and $21.09 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.59 or 0.01305527 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012910 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032582 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.04 or 0.01668984 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939885 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

