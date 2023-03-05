WOW-token Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $293.99 million and $22.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.98 or 0.01307355 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012974 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032695 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.01672132 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02937816 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

