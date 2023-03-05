WOW-token Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $293.99 million and $22.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.01313373 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012959 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032706 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.14 or 0.01669597 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939885 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

