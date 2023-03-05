World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $70.68 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $70.68 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00072857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024435 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003543 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,274,598 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

