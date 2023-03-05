Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,991,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Further Reading

