WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Institutional Trading of WNS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,029. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

