William Blair Comments on SunOpta Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.59 on Friday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $927.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 60,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

