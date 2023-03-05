William Blair Comments on Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HURN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

HURN stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

