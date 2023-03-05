WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WestRock were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WestRock Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

WestRock stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

