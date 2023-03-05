Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Update

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,617,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 1,369,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $4.87 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDOFF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

