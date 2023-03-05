Wells Fargo & Company Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $98.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $176.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

