WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

