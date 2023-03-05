WAXE (WAXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $192,013.54

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $71.05 or 0.00317102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $192,013.54 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00421755 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.62 or 0.28507867 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.