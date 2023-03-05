Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $19.84 million and $7.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,957,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,982,675 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

