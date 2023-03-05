Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Insider Acquires A$153,493.52 in Stock

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Rating) insider Denis Wagner bought 264,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,493.52 ($103,711.84).

Denis Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Denis Wagner purchased 114,102 shares of Wagners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$69,944.53 ($47,259.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.71.

About Wagners

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and PNG & Malaysia. It operates through three segments: Construction Materials & Services, Composite Fibre Technology, and Earth Friendly Concrete segments.

