W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $132,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.3 %

WRB stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

