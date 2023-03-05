VIZIO’s (VZIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.22.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $70,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

