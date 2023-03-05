VIZIO’s (VZIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.22.
VIZIO Price Performance
VZIO opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $70,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
