Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

