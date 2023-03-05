VirtualMeta One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,116.01 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $17,116.01 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00263021 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,308.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

