Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Position Lifted by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,857 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 3.51% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.