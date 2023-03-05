Veritaseum Hits Market Cap of $68.18 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $68.18 million and approximately $5,070.34 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $31.72 or 0.00141520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

