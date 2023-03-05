Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0030

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $50.20 million and approximately $462,338.20 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,381.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00404568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00089562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00659222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00559211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00173022 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,573,350 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

