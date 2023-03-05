Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Ventas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,331. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -404.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $2,487,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Ventas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventas (VTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.