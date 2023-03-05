Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,331. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -404.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $2,487,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Ventas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.