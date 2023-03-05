Velas Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $58.62 million and $669,418.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024441 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,421,527,805 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

