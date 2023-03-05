Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,787 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 84,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 85.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 106,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

