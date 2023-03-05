Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.40 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

