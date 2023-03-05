Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $141.17 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $82.95 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

