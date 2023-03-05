V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80 to $4.30 EPS.

V2X Trading Down 8.6 %

VVX opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. V2X has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 0.90.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. V2X had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of V2X from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

