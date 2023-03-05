USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.91 billion and $2.44 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00422636 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,411.44 or 0.28567438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,908,309,497 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.