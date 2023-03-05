USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.91 billion and $2.44 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00422636 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,411.44 or 0.28567438 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,908,309,497 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
