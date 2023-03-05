USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

USAC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 122,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,934. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,105.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $281,829.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $281,829.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,369 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.