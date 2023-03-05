Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $22.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Upwork has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,300 shares of company stock worth $725,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 977.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

