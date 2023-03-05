UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UPMMY. UBS Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

