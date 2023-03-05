UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $478.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.54. The stock has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.