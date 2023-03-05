United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
United Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of UIHC stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William H. Hood III acquired 47,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of United Insurance
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
