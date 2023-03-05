United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Hood III acquired 47,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Insurance by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

