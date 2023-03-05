Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Unilever worth $61,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

