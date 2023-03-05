UBS Group Trims Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Target Price to $3.25

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HYLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

HYLN opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $515.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyliion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 34.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

