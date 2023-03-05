UBS Group Trims Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Target Price to $3.25

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
HYLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.
HYLN opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $515.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.51.
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
