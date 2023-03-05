Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

