Truist Financial Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $72.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAS. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %
SEAS opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.
Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment
In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
