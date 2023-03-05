Truist Financial Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $72.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAS. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

SEAS opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.