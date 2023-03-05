Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

