Traxx (TRAXX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Traxx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $366,531.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

