Traders Purchase High Volume of Genius Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 23,671 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 227% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,240 call options.

Genius Group Price Performance

Genius Group stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 62,993,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

