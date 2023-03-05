Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 33,079 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 378% compared to the average daily volume of 6,924 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.91.

Grab Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,083,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

